New Northern Arizona University president addresses campus

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The newly appointed president of Northern Arizona University has addressed the campus community following a visit to Flagstaff, citing plans to develop programs and build initiatives that improve the university’s access, success and community engagement. The Arizona Board of Regents announced on Thursday that Jose Luis Cruz had accepted the position. Cruz said he decided to leave his position as executive vice chancellor and university provost of The City University of New York in favor of NAU because he wanted to return to a more community-integrated university. He will become the 17th president of NAU.