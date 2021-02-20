Skip to Content

Iafallo scores twice, Kings beat Coyotes 4-2 to sweep series

7:35 pm AP - Arizona News

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored two goals, Cal Peterson stopped 22 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 for their fourth straight victory. The Kings beat the Coyotes 3-2 Thursday when Gabriel Vilardi scored in the fourth round of a shootout. Vilardi came through again, beating Darcy Kuemper with a wrister shortly after Arizona’s Phil Kessel tied it. Trevor Moore also scored for Los Angeles and Iafallo sealed it with an empty-net goal. Kessel scored for the second straight game and had an assist. Derick Brassard also scored and Kuemper had 19 saves.

