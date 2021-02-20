Crews rescue parachutist dangling from Arizona power lines

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A military parachutist who dropped onto high-voltage power lines in southern Arizona had to dangle for several hours before he could be rescued by firefighters and utility crews. Firefighters had to arrange to have the lines de-energized before crews could use a ladder truck to rescue the parachutist Friday. The jump went awry south of Arizona City near a small private airport that had been the planned landing point for the training jump. Southern Arizona is popular for parachute jumps, including training for military personnel. Fire officials and the airport’s operators couldn’t be reached Saturday and the parachutist’s military affiliation wasn’t known.