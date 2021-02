OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Isiah Brown had 15 points to lead five Weber State players in double figures as the Wildcats extended their home win streak to 10 games, rolling past Northern Arizona 74-52. Zahir Porter added 13 points for the Wildcats. Seikou Sisoho Jawara chipped in 11, Dillon Jones scored 10 and Cody Carlson had 10. Luke Avdalovic led the Lumberjacks with 16 points.