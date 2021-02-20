Arizona beats No. 17 USC 81-72, ends Trojans’ win streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Akinjo scored 20 points and Arizona was better on the boards, surprising No. 17 Southern California 81-72 and ending the Pac-12-leading Trojans’ seven-game winning streak. The Wildcats improved to 15-8 overall and 9-8 in the league. Coach Sean Miller earned his 300th career victory at Arizona. USC fell to 18-4 overall and 12-3 in the Pac-12. The Trojans were led by freshman Evan Mobley, who scored 23 points despite foul trouble. USC hasn’t won this season when they’ve been outrebounded. Arizona had a 43-36 edge on the boards.