Williams, No. 6 Stanford roll past Arizona State 80-41

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 18 points and had three steals to lead a Stanford defense that held Arizona State without a basket for the first nine minutes of the game and the sixth-ranked Cardinal throttled the Sun Devils 80-41 on Friday night. Hannah Jump added a season-high 17 points for Stanford (20-2, 17-2 Pac-12). Lexie Hull had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Haley Jones scored 11. The Cardinal never trailed, led by 41 and dominated in the paint on both ends of the floor while winning its ninth straight. Eboni Walker scored 11 points for Arizona State (10-8, 5-8).