25 asylum-seekers who were waiting in Mexico released in US

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. government has released 25 asylum-seekers in the United States with notices to appear in court, ending their long waits in Mexico. The move Friday marks a milestone in unraveling a key policy of former President Donald Trump to deter asylum. Jewish Family Service of San Diego says the asylum-seekers were released in San Diego after testing negative for COVID-19 in Mexico and were being taken to San Diego hotels to quarantine. U.S. authorities expect to release 25 people a day in San Diego. People also are expected to be let into the country starting next week in Brownsville and El Paso, Texas.