US border officials start releasing migrants into Yuma

PHOENIX (AP) — Overwhelmed border officials have started releasing migrants into Arizona’s rural Yuma County as more people arrive amid a pandemic that won’t allow authorities to hold as many in detention. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls says the U.S. Border Patrol on Monday released a group of 20 people in the neighboring community of San Luis and several more similarly sized groups were let out in subsequent days. The new releases worry local leaders who grappled with a humanitarian crisis two years ago when when 5,700 migrants were released in the county of about 215,000 people over three months.