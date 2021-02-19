Red beard returns: Turner glad to be back with Dodgers

Justin Turner’s extended flirtation with free agency ended where it began, with the third baseman returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner says he had doubts at times whether he would be back with his hometown team. He became a free agent after the Dodgers won the World Series last fall, when his $64 million, four-year deal expired. Turner says he enjoyed being courted by other teams, but his main goal was to sign with a contender that is in position to win multiple championships.