Maricopa County to close 2 of 6 regional vaccination sites

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County plans to close two of its six regional COVID-19 vaccination sites in coming weeks as public health officials put increased emphasis on smaller sites and events to give more shots. The county’s northeast site operated by Honor Health in north Phoenix will last operate on Feb. 28 and the southeast site run by Dignity Health in Chandler will close in early March. Officials say current appointments at each site will be honored. Marcy Flanagan, executive director of the county Department of Public Health, said the regional sites were the best way initially to get large amounts of vaccine to priority populations.