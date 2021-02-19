Happ beats Cubs in arbitration; teams finish with 5-4 record

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Ian Happ defeated the Chicago Cubs in baseball’s final salary arbitration case this year and will get a raise from $624,000 to $4.1 million. The Cubs had offered $3.25 million. Teams finished with a 5-4 advantage in cases that went to a hearing, their second straight winning record after two consecutive years in which players had an advantage. Overall, teams are 325-247 since arbitration began in 1974. Happ hit .258 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs over 198 at-bats.