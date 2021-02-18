RHP Trevor Rosenthal reaches $11M, one-year deal with A’s

RHP Trevor Rosenthal reaches $11M, one-year deal with A’sNew
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Experienced closer Trevor Rosenthal reached agreement on an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics.The 30-year-old Rosenthal is another new addition to a rebuilt A’s bullpen that general manager David Forst made a priority after AL West champion Oakland lost closer Liam Hendriks in free agency to the White Sox. Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings between the Royals and Padres last season.