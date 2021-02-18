Rangers RHP Arihara starts transition to majors from Japan

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara is making the transition to the major leagues with the Texas Rangers. The right-hander has reported to Arizona with pitchers and catchers. Arihara says he chose the Rangers because they told him what they thought he could do better while mentioning the things they liked. The 28-year-old spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League. Arihara is set to become the eighth native of Japan to appear in a regular-season game for the Rangers.