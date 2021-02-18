Quick has 20 saves, Kings beat Coyotes 3-2 in shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored in the fourth round of a shootout, Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. The Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter. The Coyotes rallied with two in the second on Phil Kessel’s first goal in 12 games and Conor Garland’s seventh of the season. Arizona’s Clayton Keller sent a shot over the goal in the fourth round of the shootout and Vilardi beat Darcy Kuemper to end it.