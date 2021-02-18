Navajo plant closure to cost Arizona county $40M in taxes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Coconino County say the closure of a coal-fired power plant in far northern Arizona has led to a loss of $40 million in property tax revenue. The Navajo Generating Station in Page shut down in 2019, and three towering concrete stacks were demolished in December. Coconino County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairwoman Lena Fowler says organizations that are funded through property taxes also will be impacted by the plant’s closure. The generating station once provided electricity to Arizona, Nevada and California. The plant’s owners decided to close it as natural gas became a cheaper source of energy.