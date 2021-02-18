Easy does it: MLB pitchers prepare for usual 162-game grind

PHOENIX (AP) — MLB pitchers are eager to fire some fastballs and spin a few breaking balls now that a semi-normal spring training has begun in Arizona and Florida. Pitchers are getting ready for the usual 162-game grind after last year’s 60-game season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means making sure pitchers don’t overdo their training in the spring’s early days. Teams are also very aware of overtaxing pitchers once the season starts. Several strategies, including potential six-man rotations, are in play for some teams.