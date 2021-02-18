Charges dropped against man in Peoria child kidnapping case

PHOENIX (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a man accused of kidnapping his baby son in a custodial dispute that led to the death of the child’s mother. A spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Eric Maes is “medically incapacitated” after a suicide attempt in jail last Saturday. Jennifer Liewer says Maes remains hospitalized in serious condition and his family requested that prosecutors dismiss the charges “so that they would have the ability to make a medical decision on his behalf and to have access to him.” Liewer says prosecutors made the request to dismiss the case Wednesday night without prejudice, meaning charges can refiled. It was approved by a county Superior Court judge. Maes was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.