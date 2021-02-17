Players return to COVID protocols as spring training opens

Players return to COVID protocols as spring training opensNew
Pitchers and catchers around baseball reported to spring training Wednesday appreciating what’s at stake as they try to follow COVID-19 protocols make sure the season runs with minimal interruptions. They must follow even tougher restrictions than they dealt with during the abbreviated 2020 season. MLB is hoping to have a full, 162-game season after playing a 60-game schedule last year that included no fans in the stands until the postseason.