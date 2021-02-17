Now with Padres, Snell can’t wait to face rival Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell can’t wait to face the Los Angeles Dodgers again, and as often as possible. He’ll get plenty of chances now that he’s with the San Diego Padres, who in the span of a few weeks in the offseason remade their roster into one they believe can contend for the World Series title. But they’ll have to get past the Dodgers, the eight-time NL West champions who swept the Padres out of the Division Series last fall before winning the World Series against Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays. Snell says he knows the rivalry “has been a little feisty lately.”