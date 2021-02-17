No. 17 USC beats Arizona State 89-71 behind Mobley brothers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Mobley had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and No. 17 Southern California beat Arizona State 89-71 to stay atop the Pac-12 standings. Isaiah Mobley added 20 points and Tahj Eaddy had 18 points for the Trojans, who improved to 18-3 to start a season for the first time since 1973-74. They’re 12-2 in the league. Pac-12 scoring leader Remy Martin led the Sun Devils with 30 points, three off his career high.