D-backs do-over: Lovullo ready to roll after rough 2020

Manager Torey Lovullo is eager for a do-over after a 2020 season that the Arizona Diamondbacks won’t remember fondly. Getting it right might decide his future with the franchise. The 55-year-old Lovullo is entering his fifth year with the Diamondbacks. It’s also the final year of his current contract. Arizona spent a lot of money on free agents before the 2020 season but fell well short of expectations, finishing in last place in the NL West with a 25-35 record. That puts pressure on Lovullo to show improvement in 2021.