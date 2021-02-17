Skip to Content

A’s C Sean Murphy sidelined after surgery for collapsed lung

New
4:58 pm AP - Arizona News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy will be sidelined for several weeks with a collapsed lung that required surgery but is expected to be fine and fully recovered by opening day. The 26-year-old Murphy woke up a few weeks ago with the spontaneous issue, according to general manager David Forst, perhaps caused from a strong coughing episode while sleeping. He will drive to Arizona in the coming days to join the team with the hopes of resuming baseball activities around March 1 then playing Cactus League games by mid-month. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content