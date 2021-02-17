Arizona COVID-19 toll tops 15,000 deaths, over 800,000 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported COVID-19 pandemic totals of over 800,000 confirmed cases and more than 15,000 deaths. The state passed the two grim milestones Wednesday after nearly 13 months since the coronavirus outbreak was first reported in the state. The Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 1,315 additional confirmed cases and 82 new deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 801,055 cases and 15,063 deaths. Arizona was a national hot spot in both last summer’s surge and the larger one that began last fall, accelerated during and after the winter holidays and began declining in January. New confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline.