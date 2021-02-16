Some immigrants would get cheaper tuition in proposed plan

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona residents enrolled in a federal program for young people illegally brought to the United States as children would qualify for in-state college tuition under a proposal approved by a state Senate committee. The proposal from Republican Sen. Paul Boyer of Glendale approved Tuesday would ask voters to waive part of a citizen’s initiative barring people without legal status from receiving state benefits. It became necessary when the state Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that students enrolled in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program don’t qualify for cheaper tuition offered to legal residents. If the Legislature passes the measure, voters will have the final say in 2022.