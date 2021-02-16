Skip to Content

Some immigrants would get cheaper tuition in proposed plan

New
5:44 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona residents enrolled in a federal program for young people illegally brought to the United States as children would qualify for in-state college tuition under a proposal approved by a state Senate committee. The proposal from Republican Sen. Paul Boyer of Glendale approved Tuesday would ask voters to waive part of a citizen’s initiative barring people without legal status from receiving state benefits. It became necessary when the state Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that students enrolled in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program don’t qualify for cheaper tuition offered to legal residents. If the Legislature passes the measure, voters will have the final say in 2022.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content