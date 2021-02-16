Harden scores 38, Nets rally from 24 down, stun Suns 128-124

PHOENIX (AP) — James Harden scored 38 points, Joe Harris added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 21-point halftime deficit to stun the Phoenix Suns 128-124. The Nets were playing without two of their three main stars, but Harden was more than up for the challenge against the Suns. Kevin Durant was out with a hamstring injury while Kyrie Irving was held out with lower back tightness. Harden’s long 3-pointer with 31 seconds left gave the Nets their first lead of the game at 126-124 and he hit two more free throws with 11.3 seconds left to polish off the win. Chris Paul led the Suns with 29 points.