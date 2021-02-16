Skip to Content

Harden scores 38, Nets rally from 24 down, stun Suns 128-124

11:40 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — James Harden scored 38 points, Joe Harris added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 21-point halftime deficit to stun the Phoenix Suns 128-124. The Nets were playing without two of their three main stars, but Harden was more than up for the challenge against the Suns. Kevin Durant was out with a hamstring injury while Kyrie Irving was held out with lower back tightness. Harden’s long 3-pointer with 31 seconds left gave the Nets their first lead of the game at 126-124 and he hit two more free throws with 11.3 seconds left to polish off the win. Chris Paul led the Suns with 29 points.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content