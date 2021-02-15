Suns assign rookie forward Jalen Smith to G League

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have assigned rookie forward Jalen Smith to the NBA’s G League. The No. 10 overall draft pick out of Maryland hasn’t played much this season for the Suns. The 20-year-old has appeared in eight games and is averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds. Smith was inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Magic. The Suns have recently had several players return from injuries, which made the 6-foot-10 Smith’s path to playing time even harder. The Suns have won six consecutive games and have a 17-9 record.