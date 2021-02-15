Virus surge recedes as Arizona nears 800K cases, 15K deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials reported 1,338 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the state approaches 800,000 cases and 15,000 deaths since the pandemic began. The state did not report any new deaths Monday, but the fatality numbers tend to be light on Mondays following a lag in weekend reporting. The state is likely to surpass both benchmarks of 800,000 cases and 15,000 deaths on Tuesday or Wednesday. The state has reported 798,608 cases and 14,978 deaths thus far. Health officials say the coronavirus remains widespread across the state, but the surge that made Arizona the nation’s hot spot last month is receding.