Phoenix mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say one person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a Phoenix shopping mall Sunday afternoon. KTAR-FM reports Phoenix police responded to the Desert Sky Mall shortly before 12:45 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. One died. His name and age were not immediately released. A preliminary investigation indicated there was an argument between a customer and an employee at a kiosk inside the mall. The argument escalated and the men exchanged gunfire. Police say the investigation is ongoing.