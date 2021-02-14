Booker, Suns roll to 6th straight win, beating Magic 109-90

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to their sixth straight victory, beating the Orlando Magic 109-90 on Sunday night. The Suns have won nine of their past 10 games and this one wasn’t close. Phoenix never trailed and jumped out to a 14-2 lead after Orlando missed 12 of its first 13 shots. It never got much better for the Magic, who had just eight players available because of injuries. Orlando has lost eight of its past 10 and fell to 10-18 for the season. The Suns improved to 17-9. Terrence Ross led the Magic with 23 points. Booker scored 17 points in the first quarter on 8-of-10 shooting.