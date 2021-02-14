Skip to Content

Arizona St. survives frantic finish in win over Oregon St.

New
7:51 pm AP - Arizona News

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 23 points and his 3-pointer with 37 seconds left broke a 68-all tie and Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 75-73 in a wild finish. Martin’s go-ahead 3 was the only one he made in a 1-for-6 effort from behind the arc; part of a 5-for-18 overall effort. He made up for it, however, sinking 12 of 16 free throws. Martin and Holland Woods each sank a pair of foul shots in a 13-second span to seal the win for Arizona State. Head coach Bobby Hurley hit the century mark in victories as the Sun Devils’ coach.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content