2 have life-threatening injuries after Phoenix mall shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say two men have been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Desert Sky Mall. They say officers responded to the mall shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday and found the two men with gunshot wounds. Police say their preliminary investigation indicates there was an argument between the two men and several other men before the shooting. Authorities say the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. The names and ages of the two men shot weren’t immediately released.