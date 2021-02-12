Weekend storm expected to drop snow across northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A storm is expected to drop snow across a wide swath of northern Arizona this weekend. The National Weather Service says snow will begin to accumulate Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday evening. Snowfall amounts expected Saturday through Sunday include up to 3 inches (7 centimeters) at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) in Flagstaff and Show Low and up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) at Window Rock. The weather service says up 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow are possible in the White Mountains.