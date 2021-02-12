No. 10 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-51

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points and six rebounds, Aari McDonald added 14 points and five rebounds and No. 10 Arizona avenged its only loss in the last six weeks with a 60-51 victory over Washington State on Friday night. Sam Thomas had seven points and five steals, and the Wildcats (pulled away from a 44-42 lead after three quarters by limiting Washington State to three field goals in the fourth quarter. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 19 points for Washington State. The Wildcats are 13-2 in the Pac-12 for the first time in school history. Their only loss since Jan. 1 was an overtime defeat at Washington State on Jan.10.