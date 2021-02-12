Faulk scores twice, Blues beat Coyotes 4-1 in unique series

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 victory. The quirks of a pandemic-altered season have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history. Arizona won three of the first four, all in St. Louis. The Blues won the first of three in the desert behind Faulk’s big night and some spectacular saves by Binnington. Johan Larsson scored his first goal with Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots.