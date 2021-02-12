Father of siblings at Capitol attack touts conspiracies

PHOENIX (AP) — The father of two Arizona siblings arrested on federal charges for participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has suggested without evidence that antifa and Democrats could have instigated the riots. The FBI arrested Felicia Konold and Cory Konold Thursday for their alleged role in the January attack. Prosecutors allege the Konold siblings conspired with the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys during the riots. Their 62-year-old father, Robert Konold, also says he is “shocked and concerned” by their arrests. He had thought they were attending a peaceful protest in support of former President Donald Trump.