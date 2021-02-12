Court rejects claim over Arizona voter registration deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with a lower court that ruled against an Arizona man who says he was denied the right to vote in 2016 because the voter registration deadline fell on Columbus Day. Plaintiff David Isabel registered to vote the day after the deadline. He argued that Arizona’s deadline was illegally early that year. He says that because government offices were closed for the holiday, he was effectively required to register more than 30 days before the election. That would violate federal law. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that argument in a ruling issued Thursday. State lawmakers have since pushed back the deadline if it falls on a weekend or holiday in future elections.