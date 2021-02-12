1st Arizona presiding judge for attorney discipline retiring

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona court system’s presiding judge for attorney discipline has announced plans to retire this year. Judge William J. O’Neil informed Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel that he’ll retire mid-year after a successor has been chosen. O’Neil was appointed in 2010 by the Supreme Court as Arizona’s first presiding judge to preside over attorney discipline, reinstatement and disability cases. Brutinel said O’Neil “set a standard for efficiency and fairness that creates a benchmark for the presiding disciplinary judges to come.” O’Neil previously served Arizona’s courts for 20 years including time as presiding judge of the Pinal County Superior Court.