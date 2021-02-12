Arizona reports 2,426 additional COVID-19 cases, 172 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported over 2,400 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 175 additional deaths as the surge in the coronavirus outbreak slows. The additional 2,426 cases and 172 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state’s pandemic totals to 793,532 cases and 14,834 deaths. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to decline, with 2,396 occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday. That’s down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11. Meanwhile, seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and death deaths dropped over the past two weeks.