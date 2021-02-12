Arizona ethics panel won’t investigate lawmaker over riot

PHOENIX (AP) — The head of the Arizona House Ethics Committee is rejecting 82 complaints against a Republican lawmaker who attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that turned into a siege on the U.S. Capitol. Ethics Committee Chairman Rep. Becky Nutt says the complaints don’t prove that Rep. Mark Finchem supported overthrowing the U.S. government. She wrote in a letter to committee members Friday that “the complaints amount to an objection to Representative Finchem’s advocacy of controversial political opinions.” Finchem has said he was near the Capitol on Jan. 6 but did not go inside and didn’t learn the building was breached until hours later.