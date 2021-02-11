Skip to Content

Police: Man admitted intentionally hitting woman with van

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Peoria, Arizona, say a man accused of kidnapping his infant son in a custodial dispute that led to the death of the boy’s mother told police he intentionally struck the woman with her stolen van. A judge on Thursday ordered that 30-year-old Eric Maes remain jailed in lieu of $2 million bail on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder and other crimes. Maes was arrested Wednesday in the death Tuesday of Brittany Martie of Phoenix and the abduction of their son. The 10-month-old boy was found in good health. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Maes who could comment on his behalf.

Associated Press

