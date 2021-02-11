Oregon beats shorthanded Arizona State 75-64

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Duarte added 18 points and Oregon outlasted shorthanded Arizona State 75-64. The Ducks shook off some early offensive struggles with a big run late in the first half and stretched the lead to 16 early in the second to keep themselves in the Pac-12 race. The Sun Devils were missing two key players, lost their leading scorer early in the second half and had a hard time finding an offensive rhythm after returning from their second COVID-19 pause.