Authorities search for 2-year-old Phoenix girl taken by dad

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say they are searching for an 18-month-old girl who was allegedly taken by her biological father without the mother’s permission. They say Tyler Garbett reportedly took off with the child in Phoenix around 1 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the mother of Aurora Pertrin allowed Garbett to drive the car for a short distance to check the mail. But once the mother got out of the car, authorities say Garbett drove away with the child in the back seat. Sheriff’s officials say the baby girl was last seen wearing a spaghetti strap pink dress with white poke-a-dots and pink shoes with a unicorn face on them.