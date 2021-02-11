Skip to Content

Arizona police officer suspended in hot car death of K-9

Updated
Last updated today at 1:35 pm
1:11 pm Top StoriesLocal NewsAP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona police officer has been suspended without pay for 20 hours after his police dog died from a heat stroke inside the officer’s car.

A report from the state Department of Public Safety says Maricopa police Officer Craig Curry left his K-9 named Ike inside his patrol vehicle with the engine running while he went into police headquarters for a meeting in June 2020.

After over an hour and a half, Curry went back to his vehicle and realized it had turned off.

The high that day was about 108 degrees. Ike was euthanized the following day.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content