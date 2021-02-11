Skip to Content

Arizona holds off Oregon State 70-61

8:38 pm AP - Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo and Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points each, and Arizona bounced back from two straight road losses for a 70-61 win over Oregon State. Mathurin helped the Wildcats pull away for good with back-to-back baskets, a layup and a 3-pointer, that made it 63-54 with 3:26 left. Christian Koloko capped the run with a dunk and Arizona led by no less than eight in the final two minutes. Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson had 13 points each for the Beavers

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

