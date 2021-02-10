Mom dead after being injured during son’s abduction; boy OK

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Peoria police say an abducted 10-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday but his mother died from injuries suffered when she was thrown from her minivan after it was driven off with her son inside. Police say 30-year-old Brittany Martie of Phoenix had grabbed and held onto her vehicle after a man jumped into the driver’s seat and started driving away Tuesday night. She later died at a hospital and police identified the man as the boy’s noncustodial father, Eric Maes, 30, of Sun City. The boy and the minivan were located at separate locations early Wednesday while Maes remained at large. Police said the boy was in good health.