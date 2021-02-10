Liberty get Howard, Samuelson to Storm, 1st pick to Dallas

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have acquired Natasha Howard from the Seattle Storm as part of a three-team trade. The three-time WNBA champion goes to the Liberty for the overall No. 1 pick in the draft this year and the Phoenix Mercury’s first-round pick next year. The Liberty acquired that choice from Phoenix by sending Kia Nurse and Megan Walker to the Mercury for the sixth pick this year and their first-round pick next year. The No. 1 pick didn’t stay in Seattle long as the Storm traded it to Dallas for Katie Lou Samuelson and the Wings’ second-round pick in 2022. The Wings become the first team in WNBA history to hold the first and second overall picks in the same draft.