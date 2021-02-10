INF Lowrie joins A’s for a third stint, on minor league deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie is returning to the Oakland Athletics for a third stint, with the infielder reaching agreement on a minor league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to big league spring training. Lowrie has played five seasons total for Oakland, in 2013-14 as starting shortstop on playoff teams and again from 2016-18 as a regular second baseman following a trade from AL West rival Houston in November 2015 following one year with the Astros.