Arizona Senate panel OKs changes to virus care standards

PHOENIX (AP) — Facing complaints from advocates for people with disabilities, the Arizona Senate is eyeing legislation that would bar hospitals from considering a person’s potential lifespan or disability when the facilities are forced to ration care during the current or any future pandemic. The proposal from Republican Sen. Nancy Barto of Phoenix instead requires hospitals assessing patients under state crisis standards of care to only consider a patient’s ability to survive the current hospitalization. Barto said at a hearing Wednesday that the current standards could discriminate against disabled Arizonans. A Banner Health doctor says the legislation could lead to absurb results.