Arizona restaurants look to make cocktails-to-go permanent

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona restaurants are trying to convince state lawmakers to let them sell cocktails to-go. A legislative committee approved the idea on Tuesday, setting the stage for consideration in the full House of Representatives. Gov. Doug Ducey temporarily allowed restaurants to sell take-home alcohol at the onset of the pandemic, when he ordered them to close their dining rooms. But a judge later blocked that move, siding with a group of bar owners who sued. Many bar owners and the grocery industry oppose the measure. They say the bill would devalue the liquor licenses they have paid $100,000 or more to purchase.