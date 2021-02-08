Senate contempt vote in election fight with board fails

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans who control the state Senate have fallen one vote short of finding the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt for failing to turn over voting machines and ballots from the November election. If the contempt resolution had passed, the five-member board could be subject to immediate arrest. GOP Sen. Paul Boyer broke ranks with the rest of his caucus on Monday, saying he wanted to allow the board more time to come up with a resolution that met Senate President Karen Fann’s demands in the election wrangle.